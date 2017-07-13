Dubrovnik Crème Caramel

Rožata is one of Dubrovnik’s most famous dishes. There are similar dishes in Italy, France and Spain and everyone claims it as their own original recipe. For me though, there is only one original rožata (crème caramel) and it’s made in Dubrovnik. I still recall my Teta (Aunt) Mare from Get (an inner-city suburb in the town of Split) and her rožata. Somehow, every time we visited her she had a slice of this delicious dessert waiting for me. Now, whenever I make rožata (and that’s almost every day, since it’s on my restaurant’s menu), I remember Teta Mare and her perfect rožata. You will need eight 200 milliliters (7 fluid ounces) aluminium moulds, or one large mould. If you are using one single large mould, you will have to cut the rožata up when it has cooked and cooled. Excerpted with permission from Dalmatia by Ino Kuvačić, published by Hardie Grant Books May 2017, RRP $40.00 hardcover. Slideshow: More Dessert Recipes