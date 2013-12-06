Dubious Manhattan

Boka Kitchen & Bar, Seattle Dubonnet red is a wine-based aperitif with a bittersweet flavor that comes from quinine, an extract of the cinchona tree bark that has been used as a healthy additive to fortified wines for centuries. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a pitcher, combine the Dubonnet red, sweet vermouth, bourbon and peach bitters. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours. Stir and pour into 6 chilled coupes. Garnish with the skewered cherries.
