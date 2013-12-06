Dubious Manhattan
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 6 drinks
Food & Wine

Boka Kitchen & Bar, Seattle Dubonnet red is a wine-based aperitif with a bittersweet flavor that comes from quinine, an extract of the cinchona tree bark that has been used as a healthy additive to fortified wines for centuries. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces Dubonnet red
  • 4 ounces sweet vermouth
  • 16 ounces bourbon
  • 1/4 ounce peach bitters
  • 18 brandied cherries, skewered on 6 picks

How to Make It

Step

In a pitcher, combine the Dubonnet red, sweet vermouth, bourbon and peach bitters. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours. Stir and pour into 6 chilled coupes. Garnish with the skewered cherries.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up