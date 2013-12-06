Dry Martini

The adjective dry applies to the type of vermouth; it does't mean that you do not use vermouth at all. Unfortunately, many bartenders do just that, believing that vermouth makes the drink too perfumey. In truth, it softens and complements the gin. A martini without vermouth isn't a martini. It's just cold gin. Classic Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Fill a shaker with ice. Pour in the gin and dry vermouth. Stir for 1 minute. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Gently twist the lemon zest over the drink and drop it in.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5