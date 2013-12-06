Dry Martini
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1
Pete Wells
August 1999

The adjective dry applies to the type of vermouth; it does't mean that you do not use vermouth at all. Unfortunately, many bartenders do just that, believing that vermouth makes the drink too perfumey. In truth, it softens and complements the gin. A martini without vermouth isn't a martini. It's just cold gin.  Classic Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon dry vermouth
  • 6 tablespoons gin
  • 1-inch piece of lemon zest

How to Make It

Step

Fill a shaker with ice. Pour in the gin and dry vermouth. Stir for 1 minute. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Gently twist the lemon zest over the drink and drop it in.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up