Dry-Brined Spatchcocked Turkey

How to Make It

Step 1 Place turkey, breast side down, on a work surface. Using poultry shears and beginning at tail end, cut along each side of backbone, separating backbone from turkey. Reserve for stock or discard. Turn turkey breast side up. Using the heels of your hands, press firmly against breast-bone until it cracks and turkey breast flattens. Trim any excess fat around neck.

Step 2 Starting at neck end, loosen and lift skin from breast and legs by inserting fingers and gently pushing between skin and meat (do not detach skin completely). Rub 1 tablespoon salt under skin. Carefully replace skin. Rub remaining 2 1/2 tablespoons salt all over skin and in turkey cavity, rubbing more salt where meat is thickest. Place turkey on a wire rack set snugly inside an 18- x 13-inch rimmed baking sheet. Tuck wing tips under turkey. Turn turkey breast side down. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate 36 hours.

Step 3 Spread limes and ginger in a single layer on a clean rimmed baking sheet (lined with aluminum foil, if desired); add garlic head halves. Place a wire rack on lime mixture in baking sheet. Remove turkey from refrigerator. Uncover turkey, and place, breast side up, on rack in prepared baking sheet; pat dry with paper towels. Refrigerate, uncovered, at least 6 hours or up to 12 hours.

Step 4 Remove turkey from refrigerator. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack in lower third of oven. Place 2 butter pieces under loosened skin of each breast and 2 butter pieces under loosened skin of each leg. Pour stock into baking sheet.

Step