Dry Aged Tomahawk Steak for Two
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 2
Geoffrey Zakarian

This giant juicy steak from chef Geoffrey Zakarian is from his new Beverly Hills restaurant, Georgie. For a step-by-step demonstration on how to make this recipe at home, watch this video.

Ingredients

For The Roasting Spice

  • 2 tablespoons coriander seeds
  • 2 tablespoons mustard seeds
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 3 tablespoons black peppercorns
  • 1/2 teaspoon cloves

For the Roasted Shallots

  • 3 unpeeled shallots, split in half through the roots
  • 100 grams olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper

For the Beef

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • One 32-36 ounce Tomahawk steak (grade prime and dry aged is best)
  • 4 tablespoons Roasting Spice
  • 6 halves roasted shallots, warmed
  • 1 lemon
  • 2 cups watercress
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar or aged balsamic or sherry vinegar  
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Fleur de sel
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the roasting spice

Preheat oven to 375°. Place the spices in a medium bowl and toss to combine. Add the spices on a large baking sheet lined with parchment and toast for 10 to 15 minutes, until the spices are aromatic. Transfer to a spice grinder and grind until coarse, but not too fine.

Step 2    Make the Roasted Shallots

Preheat oven to 400°. Line one large baking sheet with parchment paper and drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper on the surface. Place the shallots cut side down. Roast the shallots for 30 to 40 minutes or until completely soft and tender.

Step 3    Make the beef

Heat an oven to 400°. Temper the beef and season with salt and pepper. Allow to come to room temperature. Season with Roasting Spice liberally on all sides.

Step 4    

In a large roasting pan, heat a small film of canola oil over medium high heat. The pan will begin to smoke. Add the beef, and begin to roast in the pan. Allow the beef to caramelize over medium to medium high heat. Flip the beef to the other side and repeat. Add the butter, garlic, and herbs once caramelized, and baste for 2 minutes.

Step 5    

Place the beef onto a roasting rack and cook in the oven until the internal temperature reaches 125° for medium rare, about 10 minutes for properly tempered beef. Allow to rest for 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 6    

Dress the watercress with the vinegar and olive oil and season with salt and pepper in a small bowl.

Step 7    

Slice the steak off the bone then into 6 larger slices crosswise. Season with fleur de sel and fresh cracked black pepper. Place into a serving dish and arrange with the lemon, watercress, and shallots.

