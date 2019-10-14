Dry-Aged Rib Eyes with Burgundy-Truffle Sauce
William Hereford
Active Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Angie Mar
November 2019

At The Beatrice Inn, Angie Mar loves using cuts from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors for their quality and attention to aging. The cold-smoking technique in this recipe captures the flavor of slow roasting over a wood fire in a fraction of the time.

Ingredients

  • 1 (750-ml) bottle dry red wine (preferably from Burgundy)
  • 1 medium-size yellow onion, halved
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/2 bunch thyme
  • 1 whole star anise
  • 2 (32-ounce) 30- or 60-day dry-aged bone-in rib eye steaks (about 1 3/4 inches thick), patted dry
  • 3 tablespoons plus 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 teaspoons beef demi-glace (such as Williams Sonoma)
  • 6 ounces high-quality canned escargot, drained, rinsed, and, if desired, roughly chopped (optional)
  • 1/2 cup black truffle butter (such as D’Artagnan), chilled and cut into 8 pieces, divided
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring red wine to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, until reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, about 45 minutes. Add onion, bay leaves, thyme, and star anise. Simmer until reduced to about 1 cup, about 15 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Set aside.

Step 2    

Place 15 charcoal briquettes in an even layer in a chimney starter; light briquettes. When briquettes are covered with a layer of gray ash, use tongs to transfer 5 briquettes to one side of bottom grate of grill. Place about 1/4 cup applewood chips and about 1/4 cup oak chips on top of charcoal, and insert top grill grate. Cover and adjust vents to bring internal temperature to 85°F to 95°F, adding more briquettes if needed to reach desired temperature.

Step 3    

Fill a rimmed baking sheet with a single layer of ice cubes. Place steaks on a wire rack, and set rack over ice. Place baking sheet with steaks on top grill grate over unlit side of grill. Cover and smoke beef, maintaining temperature of 85°F to 95°F and allowing steaks to become infused with smoke flavor, about 15 minutes. Remove steaks from grill, and sprinkle all sides with 3 tablespoons kosher salt. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

Step 4    

Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add olive oil, tilting skillet to evenly coat bottom. Add steaks, and cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Flip and cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Use tongs to turn steaks upright to sear fat cap and bone. Continue to cook steaks, flipping and turning every minute, until a golden-brown crust develops on both sides and on edges of fat cap, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer skillet with steaks to preheated oven, and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of steak registers 110°F, about 10 minutes. Remove steaks from skillet, and let rest on a wire rack 12 minutes.

Step 5    

Meanwhile, pour off drippings from skillet (save for Garlicky Haricots Verts with Hazelnuts, if desired). Heat skillet over medium-high. Add wine reduction, and bring to a simmer, stirring and scraping up any browned bits from bottom of skillet. Add demi-glace and, if using, escargot, and cook, stirring constantly, until demi-glace is incorporated and escargot is heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and gradually stir in 6 tablespoons truffle butter, 2 pieces at a time, allowing butter to emulsify after each addition. Stir in parsley, pepper, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt.

Step 6    

Slice steaks, and arrange on a serving platter. Sprinkle steaks evenly with sea salt, top with remaining 2 tablespoons truffle butter, and serve with Burgundy-truffle sauce.

Make Ahead

Wine reduction may be prepared through Step 1 up to 1 week ahead. Let cool, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.

Notes

Dry-aged rib eyes are available at shop.lafrieda.com.

Suggested Pairing

Powerful, firmly tannic Burgundy.

