Dry-Aged Rib Eyes with Burgundy-Truffle Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring red wine to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, until reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, about 45 minutes. Add onion, bay leaves, thyme, and star anise. Simmer until reduced to about 1 cup, about 15 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Set aside.

Step 2 Place 15 charcoal briquettes in an even layer in a chimney starter; light briquettes. When briquettes are covered with a layer of gray ash, use tongs to transfer 5 briquettes to one side of bottom grate of grill. Place about 1/4 cup applewood chips and about 1/4 cup oak chips on top of charcoal, and insert top grill grate. Cover and adjust vents to bring internal temperature to 85°F to 95°F, adding more briquettes if needed to reach desired temperature.

Step 3 Fill a rimmed baking sheet with a single layer of ice cubes. Place steaks on a wire rack, and set rack over ice. Place baking sheet with steaks on top grill grate over unlit side of grill. Cover and smoke beef, maintaining temperature of 85°F to 95°F and allowing steaks to become infused with smoke flavor, about 15 minutes. Remove steaks from grill, and sprinkle all sides with 3 tablespoons kosher salt. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

Step 4 Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add olive oil, tilting skillet to evenly coat bottom. Add steaks, and cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Flip and cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Use tongs to turn steaks upright to sear fat cap and bone. Continue to cook steaks, flipping and turning every minute, until a golden-brown crust develops on both sides and on edges of fat cap, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer skillet with steaks to preheated oven, and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of steak registers 110°F, about 10 minutes. Remove steaks from skillet, and let rest on a wire rack 12 minutes.

Step 5 Meanwhile, pour off drippings from skillet (save for Garlicky Haricots Verts with Hazelnuts, if desired). Heat skillet over medium-high. Add wine reduction, and bring to a simmer, stirring and scraping up any browned bits from bottom of skillet. Add demi-glace and, if using, escargot, and cook, stirring constantly, until demi-glace is incorporated and escargot is heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and gradually stir in 6 tablespoons truffle butter, 2 pieces at a time, allowing butter to emulsify after each addition. Stir in parsley, pepper, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt.