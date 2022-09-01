Ingredients Seafood Shellfish Shrimp Drunken Shrimp with Succotash This summery dish from Palm & Pine in New Orleans boasts layers of flavor. The succotash includes sweet corn, smoked paprika, poblano chile, and garlic; the shrimp are coated in a compound butter sauce seasoned with chiles, toasted cumin, and cilantro, which also gets a kick from a shot of mezcal. Use the largest shrimp you can find; at the restaurant, chefs Amarys and Jordan Herndon source head-on shrimp for a striking presentation. Charring the limes before serving them with the finished dish adds an extra smoky touch. By Amarys and Jordan Herndon Published on September 1, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Margret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Active Time: 60 mins Total Time: 75 mins Servings: 4 Ingredients Chile Compound Butter 3 cups water 1 (1/8-ounce) chipotle chile, stemmed 1 (1/4-ounce) New Mexico chile, stemmed 1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, softened ¼ cup packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, chopped 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, toasted and ground ¾ teaspoon kosher salt Chile Compound Butter 16 jumbo (U-10 ) unpeeled raw Gulf shrimp, head-on, tail-on (about 1 1/2 pounds) 2 teaspoons, plus 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided 3 cups water ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) mezcal ½ cup Chile Compound Butter Chile Compound Butter 2 teaspoons cumin seeds 4 tablespoons canola oil, divided 2 limes, halved crosswise ¾ cup sliced (1/2-inch pieces) okra ⅓ cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 small [6 ounce] onion) 33 cup chopped seeded poblano chile (from 1 small [2 ounce] chile) 1 tablespoon minced garlic (from 3 garlic cloves) 1 cup (5 ounces) cherry tomatoes, halved ¾ cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 [7 ounces total] ears) ¾ cup chopped summer squash (from 1 small [5-ounce] squash) ¾ cup yellow hominy (from 1 [15 1/2-ounce] can), drained 2 teaspoons smoked paprika ¾ teaspoon kosher salt Directions Prepare the Chile Compound Butter: Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Remove from heat; add chiles. Cover and let soak until softened, about 15 minutes. Transfer chiles and 1/3 cup of the soaking water to a tall jug. Using an immersion blender, process until smooth, about 2 minutes. Place softened butter in a large bowl. Stir in blended chile mixture, cilantro, cumin, and salt using a flexible spatula until well combined. Transfer butter mixture to an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days. Prepare the Drunken Shrimp: Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails on; reserve shells. Place shrimp on a plate, and refrigerate until ready to use. Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add shrimp shells; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add water, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, undisturbed, 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl; discard solids. Measure 3/4 cup strained liquid into a small bowl, and set aside. Reserve remaining shrimp stock for another use. While shrimp stock simmers, prepare the Summer Succotash: Heat a small skillet over medium-high. Add cumin seeds; cook, swirling or stirring often, until fragrant and dark brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer toasted seeds to a spice grinder; process until a fine powder forms, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a small bowl, and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high until very hot. Add lime halves, flesh-side down, and cook until limes are charred on cut side, about 3 minutes. Transfer limes to a plate and set aside. Add okra to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside. Heat remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-low. Add onion, poblano, and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened and translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high. Add okra, tomatoes, corn, summer squash, hominy, paprika, cumin, and salt; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover, and set aside to keep warm. Cook the Drunken Shrimp: Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add shrimp and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt; cook until pink but not yet fully cooked, about 1 minute per side. When shrimp are nearly done, pull off the burner; pour in mezcal and reserved shrimp stock. Return to medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. When large bubbles form in the liquid, about 1 minute, reduce heat to low; gradually stir in Chile Compound Butter to form an emulsified sauce. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Divide Summer Succotash evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with Drunken Shrimp, sauce in skillet, and 1 charred lime half. Serve immediately. Print