Cooking with wine is an awesome thing. It adds balance, depth of flavor, and accents the aroma of food. But popping open an entire bottle of wine for one recipe often leaves you with just a glass or two to pour—certainly not enough to last through dinner! So you open another bottle, and unless you drink that entire bottle, you’re back to where you started. This makes me wonder: Is using an entire bottle in one recipe—even in beef bourguignon—downright ridiculous? To prove that it’s not, Justin Chapple developed this Mad Genius recipe for whole-bottle cooking. Inspired by Chinese drunken chicken, his drunken chicken soup is packed with an entire bottle of Shaoxing wine. Shaoxing wine is fermented from rice. It is commonly sold as a cooking wine, and those are loaded with salt. For this soup, use one made for drinking—it will yield a more balanced broth.