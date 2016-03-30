Dried Shrimp–Chile Jam 
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 3/4 cups
Nuno Mendes
May 2016

Although this wonderful condiment originates in Goa in southern India, chef Nuno Mendes of London’s Taberna do Mercado points out that its inspiration comes from Portugal. "It traveled around the world with our sailors and morphed as it went," says Mendes. It’s outstanding on any meaty sandwich and great as an accompaniment to roast chicken and fish and even spooned over steamed rice. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 shallots, minced
  • 1 white onion, minced
  • 2 Fresno chiles, seeded and minced
  • 1 cup (5 ounces) dried shrimp (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup tamarind concentrate (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 3 bay leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the oil. Add the ginger and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 10 minutes. Scrape into a bowl.

Step 2    

Heat another 1/4 cup of the oil in the skillet. Add the shallots, onion and chiles; cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, 15 minutes. Scrape into the bowl.

Step 3    

In the skillet, cook the dried shrimp in the remaining 1/4 cup of oil over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, 10 minutes. Add the contents of the bowl to the skillet along with the vinegar, tamarind, cumin, chile powder and bay leaves. Cook over low heat, stirring, until slightly thickened, 15 minutes. Discard the bay leaves and let cool.

Make Ahead

The shrimp paste can be refrigerated for 1 month.

Notes

Dried shrimp and tamarind concentrate are Thai ingredients that are both available at Asian markets.

