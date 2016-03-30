Dried Shrimp–Chile Jam 

Although this wonderful condiment originates in Goa in southern India, chef Nuno Mendes of London’s Taberna do Mercado points out that its inspiration comes from Portugal. "It traveled around the world with our sailors and morphed as it went," says Mendes. It’s outstanding on any meaty sandwich and great as an accompaniment to roast chicken and fish and even spooned over steamed rice. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the oil. Add the ginger and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 10 minutes. Scrape into a bowl.
Heat another 1/4 cup of the oil in the skillet. Add the shallots, onion and chiles; cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, 15 minutes. Scrape into the bowl.
In the skillet, cook the dried shrimp in the remaining 1/4 cup of oil over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, 10 minutes. Add the contents of the bowl to the skillet along with the vinegar, tamarind, cumin, chile powder and bay leaves. Cook over low heat, stirring, until slightly thickened, 15 minutes. Discard the bay leaves and let cool.
Make Ahead
Notes
Dried shrimp and tamarind concentrate are Thai ingredients that are both available at Asian markets.
Author Name: Tina1409
Review Body: Thai dried shrimp pack a flavor punch. They're often tiny, though they do vary in size; generally the smaller they are, the less they cost. I've never seen dried shrimp as large as the ones you're describing. I would finely chop them to achieve the correct consistency for this condiment.
Date Published: 2016-06-28
Author Name: shoeman26
Review Body: I just bought my dried shrimps today and so excited to cook this one. I'm so happy I run into one of your recipes to guide me through the procedure. Now I can cook my own delicious dried shrimp perfectly.. Thank you.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: Troy J Prinkey
Review Body: It's my first time using dried shrimp as an ingredient. How should I prepare it to be used in this recipe. I see I'm supposed to fry it off; do I then mince it? The only kind available to me is a large shrimp (about 18-20 count, I would guess when they were fresh), so I think it's not a good idea to keep it whole.
Date Published: 2016-06-28
Author Name: 711Christel
Review Body: I'm just curious. Can dried shrimp be consumed without cooking it? Will it still be delicious and taste the same?
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: theEarthChildx
Review Body: I did invite a few visitors over recently after cooking this, it goes SO well over fried rice. It taste so delicious that my friend took the left over home! lol - it must have been good!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: Justin Chapple
Review Body: Troy J Prinkey I would pulse them in a food processor (if you have one) or chop them into small pieces. They're usually packaged when they are tiny, but sometimes are big as you're describing. Here's some you can buy online: http://kalustyans.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=2871&search=dried+shrimp
Date Published: 2016-06-28
Author Name: cherie341
Review Body: I've always wanted to make this for a long time but never found a recipe such as this. This is perfect for my roasted chicken.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: Eveygo
Review Body: I'm not really into spicy but this one looks good. I will definitely try this recipe but wanted to reduce the spiciness of the chillies. I think removing the seeds works. What can you suggest?
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-02