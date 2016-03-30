Dried Shrimp–Chile Jam 

Author Name: Tina1409 Review Body: Thai dried shrimp pack a flavor punch. They're often tiny, though they do vary in size; generally the smaller they are, the less they cost. I've never seen dried shrimp as large as the ones you're describing. I would finely chop them to achieve the correct consistency for this condiment. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-06-28

Author Name: shoeman26 Review Body: I just bought my dried shrimps today and so excited to cook this one. I'm so happy I run into one of your recipes to guide me through the procedure. Now I can cook my own delicious dried shrimp perfectly.. Thank you. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: Troy J Prinkey Review Body: It's my first time using dried shrimp as an ingredient. How should I prepare it to be used in this recipe. I see I'm supposed to fry it off; do I then mince it? The only kind available to me is a large shrimp (about 18-20 count, I would guess when they were fresh), so I think it's not a good idea to keep it whole. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-06-28

Author Name: 711Christel Review Body: I'm just curious. Can dried shrimp be consumed without cooking it? Will it still be delicious and taste the same?﻿ Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: theEarthChildx Review Body: I did invite a few visitors over recently after cooking this, it goes SO well over fried rice. It taste so delicious that my friend took the left over home! lol - it must have been good!﻿ Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: Justin Chapple Review Body: Troy J Prinkey I would pulse them in a food processor (if you have one) or chop them into small pieces. They're usually packaged when they are tiny, but sometimes are big as you're describing. Here's some you can buy online: http://kalustyans.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=2871&search=dried+shrimp Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-06-28

Author Name: cherie341 Review Body: I've always wanted to make this for a long time but never found a recipe such as this.﻿ This is perfect for my roasted chicken. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-02