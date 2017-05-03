Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
A hit of lemon zest and four kinds of herbs is the ideal combination for a bright spice rub like the one here; a good dose of crushed red pepper gives it some great heat as well. Use it on fish, shellfish, chicken and pork. Slideshow: More Herb Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients until combined.
Make Ahead
The dried herb rub can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 months.
