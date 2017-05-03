Dried Herb Rub
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1/2 cup
Justin Chapple
June 2017

A hit of lemon zest and four kinds of herbs is the ideal combination for a bright spice rub like the one here; a good dose of crushed red pepper gives it some great heat as well. Use it on fish, shellfish, chicken and pork. Slideshow: More Herb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons dried oregano, rubbed 
  • 2 tablespoons dried parsley, rubbed 
  • 2 tablespoons dried basil, rubbed 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped thyme 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest 
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients until combined.

Make Ahead

The dried herb rub can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

