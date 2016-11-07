Dried-Cherry-and-Miso-Braised Short Ribs 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Kris Morningstar
December 2016

L.A. chef Kris Morningstar braises succulent boneless short ribs in a variety of flavor-packed ingredients, creating an intensely rich and deeply delicious sauce that’s perfect with potatoes or rice. Slideshow: More Short Rib Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 pounds boneless English-cut  beef short ribs (about 5 ounces each),  at room temperature 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1/4 cup canola oil 
  • 8 cups beef stock or  low-sodium broth 
  • 2 cups dry sherry 
  • 1 large onion, cut into chunks 
  • 1 medium leek, halved lengthwise and cut into 3-inch pieces 
  • 8 scallions, halved crosswise, plus thinly sliced scallions for garnish 
  • 1/2 cup mirin 
  • 4 ounces fresh ginger, rinsed and thinly sliced 
  • 1 head of garlic, halved crosswise 
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce 
  • 1/4 cup red miso paste 
  • 1/4 cup sugar 
  • 3 whole star anise pods 
  • One 3-inch cinnamon stick 
  • 1 teaspoon ground mace 
  • 1 cup dried sour cherries, wrapped in cheesecloth and tied 
  • 6 shallots, halved and thinly sliced 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 275°. Season the short ribs all over with salt. In a large  enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. In batches, cook the short ribs over moderately high heat, turning occasionally,  until browned all over, about 8 minutes per batch. Transfer the ribs to a plate. 

Step 2    

Spoon off the fat from the casserole. Add the stock, sherry, onion, leek, halved scallions, mirin, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, miso, sugar, star anise, cinnamon stick and mace; bring to a boil over high heat. Add the short ribs and the cherry bundle, cover and braise in the oven for about 2 hours, until the beef is tender.  

Step 3    

Using tongs, transfer the short ribs  and the cherry bundle to a plate. Strain the braising liquid through a fine sieve into  a large heatproof bowl; discard the solids. Remove the cherries from the cheesecloth and transfer to a blender. Add 7 cups of the strained braising liquid and puree until smooth. Reserve the remaining braising liquid for another use.  

Step 4    

Wipe out the casserole and heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in it. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat,  stirring occasionally, until softened and browned, about 8 minutes. Add the  braising puree and boil over high heat until reduced to 6 cups, about 10 minutes. Add the short ribs to the sauce, cover and cook over low heat until they are hot and tender, about 10 minutes.  

Step 5    

Transfer the ribs and some of the sauce to bowls. Garnish with sliced scallions and serve.

Make Ahead

The short ribs can be refrigerated in the sauce overnight. Reheat gently to serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up