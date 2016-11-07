Dried-Cherry-and-Miso-Braised Short Ribs 

Author Name: LC2271

Review Body: I usually pick recipes by searching for the main ingredient, then sorting by rating. I thus was a bit wary of trying a recipe with no ratings yet, but these sounded perfect for a casual New Year's dinner for 10. I am so glad I took the risk! The ribs are really simple to prepare. The pre-braise prep only took about 5 min (plus the time to brown the meat). I used an immersion blender, so the straining phase was equally fast, albeit a bit bowl heavy in terms of cleaning. The only other changes I made were no chives and only one star anise (kids don't love chives, and the star anise seemed overpowering when I put in all three initially). I made them fully two days in advance, then just heated them on the stove the night of serving. I served them with spaetzle, which was the perfect accompaniment, and some greens (a salad and Brussel sprouts). The guests raved. For sure a recipe to keep on hand for cold winter nights.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-01-02