Dried-Cherry-and-Miso-Braised Short Ribs 

L.A. chef Kris Morningstar braises succulent boneless short ribs in a variety of flavor-packed ingredients, creating an intensely rich and deeply delicious sauce that’s perfect with potatoes or rice. Slideshow: More Short Rib Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 275°. Season the short ribs all over with salt. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. In batches, cook the short ribs over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 8 minutes per batch. Transfer the ribs to a plate.
Spoon off the fat from the casserole. Add the stock, sherry, onion, leek, halved scallions, mirin, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, miso, sugar, star anise, cinnamon stick and mace; bring to a boil over high heat. Add the short ribs and the cherry bundle, cover and braise in the oven for about 2 hours, until the beef is tender.
Using tongs, transfer the short ribs and the cherry bundle to a plate. Strain the braising liquid through a fine sieve into a large heatproof bowl; discard the solids. Remove the cherries from the cheesecloth and transfer to a blender. Add 7 cups of the strained braising liquid and puree until smooth. Reserve the remaining braising liquid for another use.
Wipe out the casserole and heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in it. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and browned, about 8 minutes. Add the braising puree and boil over high heat until reduced to 6 cups, about 10 minutes. Add the short ribs to the sauce, cover and cook over low heat until they are hot and tender, about 10 minutes.
Transfer the ribs and some of the sauce to bowls. Garnish with sliced scallions and serve.
Author Name: LC2271
Review Body: I usually pick recipes by searching for the main ingredient, then sorting by rating. I thus was a bit wary of trying a recipe with no ratings yet, but these sounded perfect for a casual New Year's dinner for 10. I am so glad I took the risk! The ribs are really simple to prepare. The pre-braise prep only took about 5 min (plus the time to brown the meat). I used an immersion blender, so the straining phase was equally fast, albeit a bit bowl heavy in terms of cleaning. The only other changes I made were no chives and only one star anise (kids don't love chives, and the star anise seemed overpowering when I put in all three initially). I made them fully two days in advance, then just heated them on the stove the night of serving. I served them with spaetzle, which was the perfect accompaniment, and some greens (a salad and Brussel sprouts). The guests raved. For sure a recipe to keep on hand for cold winter nights.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-02