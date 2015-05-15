Dried Apricot Mostarda

© Nicole Franzen
It only takes 20 minutes to make this sweet-spicy condiment, which F&W’s Justin Chapple loves to serve on hot dogs as well as grilled pork; it’s also great on grilled cheese sandwiches. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, water, apricots, sugar, shallot and garlic and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the apricots are soft and coated in a light syrup, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in both mustards and season with salt. Let cool completely. Stir in tablespoons of water before serving if the mostarda is too thick.
Make Ahead
The mostarda can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
