Dried Apricot Mostarda
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Justin Chapple
June 2015

It only takes 20 minutes to make this sweet-spicy condiment, which F&W’s Justin Chapple loves to serve on hot dogs as well as grilled pork; it’s also great on grilled cheese sandwiches. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup diced dried apricots (6 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, water, apricots, sugar, shallot and garlic and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the apricots are soft and coated in a light syrup, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in both mustards and season with salt. Let cool completely. Stir in tablespoons of water before serving if the mostarda is too thick.

Make Ahead

The mostarda can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

