Dreams of July 
Con Poulos
Joshua Fossit
December 2017

This citrus-packed cocktail from Joshua Fossit, the mixologist at Bad Hunter in Chicago, defies winter dreariness and gives his patrons tiki vibes 5,600 miles north of Polynesia. We’ve adapted the recipe to make punch for a crowd. Slideshow: More Vermouth Drink Recipes

  • 8 ounces kumquats or  4 mandarins, sliced  into thin wedges with  the peel, plus halves  or slices for garnish 
  • 2 cups honey 
  • 9 kiwis, peeled and seeded, plus slices for garnish 
  • 20 ounces cachaça 
  • 10 ounces limoncello 
  • 10 ounces dry vermouth 
  • 1/2 ounce orange bitters 
  • Large ice chunks 

Set a fine sieve over a heatproof medium bowl. In a medium saucepan, using a wooden spoon, crush the citrus wedges against the side of the pan to release the oils and juice. Add the honey and 1 1/3 cups of cold water and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately low heat until flavorful and thick, about 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into the bowl; discard the solids. Let cool slightly. Cover with plastic and refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour. 

In a blender, puree the kiwis until very smooth. Working in batches, strain through a fine sieve into a medium bowl. In a large punch bowl, stir the syrup with the kiwi puree, 2 1/2 cups  of cold water and the remaining ingredients. Garnish with kiwi slices and citrus and serve.

The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

