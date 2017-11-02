Dreams of July 

Step 1

Set a fine sieve over a heatproof medium bowl. In a medium saucepan, using a wooden spoon, crush the citrus wedges against the side of the pan to release the oils and juice. Add the honey and 1 1/3 cups of cold water and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately low heat until flavorful and thick, about 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into the bowl; discard the solids. Let cool slightly. Cover with plastic and refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour.