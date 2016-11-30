Washington, DC, bartender Derek Brown calls The Doubting Duck his ideal aperitif because while it's low-proof, it's also amazingly complex. He loves the manzanilla sherry's savory edge, which makes the drink incredibly food-friendly. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a mixing glass, combine the sherry, vermouth, Chartreuse and both bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the skewered lemon twist and olive.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Budd8025
Review Body: I'll admit I was doubting with the duck. I didn't have a manzanilla sherry so I substituted a medium dry sack. The celery bitters come through nicely here. Assuming it's better with the correct sherry I'll have to find some. I'll definitely be having this again.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-12-13