The Doubting Duck
David Malosh
Serves : 1 drink
Derek Brown

Washington, DC, bartender Derek Brown calls The Doubting Duck his ideal aperitif because while it's low-proof, it's also amazingly complex. He loves the manzanilla sherry's savory edge, which makes the drink incredibly food-friendly. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounce manzanilla sherry
  • 1 ounce dry vermouth
  • 1/2 ounce yellow Chartreuse (honeyed herbal liqueur)
  • Dash of celery bitters
  • Dash of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist skewered on a pick with 1 olive, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the sherry, vermouth, Chartreuse and both bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the skewered lemon twist and olive.

