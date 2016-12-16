Double-Lemon Scones 
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
January 2017

Lemon–poppy seed cake meets scones in this delightful recipe from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Scone Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder 
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated  lemon zest plus 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon poppy seeds 
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into cubes and chilled 
  • 1 cup heavy cream, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food  processor, pulse the 2 1/4 cups of flour with the granulated sugar, baking powder, lemon zest, salt and 2 teaspoons of the poppy seeds. Add the  butter and pulse until it resembles coarse meal. Add the  1 cup of heavy cream and pulse until evenly moistened.  

Step 2    

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface, gather any crumbs and knead a couple of times until the dough just comes together. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll the dough into a 9-by-6-inch rectangle. Using a large knife, cut the dough into 8 scones. Transfer the scones to the prepared baking sheet and brush with heavy cream. Bake in the lower third of the oven for about  25 minutes, until firm and lightly golden. Let the scones cool. 

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the confectioners’ sugar with the lemon juice and the remaining  1 teaspoon of poppy seeds. Brush the scones with the glaze and let stand until set, about  15 minutes.

Make Ahead

The scones can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

