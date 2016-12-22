Double Drive-Thru Veggie Burgers
DAVID CICCONI
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Chloe Coscarelli
March 2016

Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is famous for her deliciously charred veggie burgers. For a “special sauce,” she swaps out mayo for silken-tofu mayonnaise to make a tangy-sweet vegan take on Thousand Island dressing.  Slideshow: More Vegan Recipes

Ingredients

Sauce

  • 6 ounces soft tofu, cubed
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
  • 1 teaspoon agave
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
  • Kosher salt

BURGERS

  • 5 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup cooked brown rice
  • One 15-ounce can cooked lentils, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup toasted walnuts
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 4 hamburger buns plus 4 bun bottoms, toasted
  • Tomato slices, dill pickle chips, lettuce and thinly sliced red onion, for topping

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the sauce

In a blender, puree the tofu with the ketchup, mustard, agave and garlic until smooth. Transfer the sauce to a bowl and stir in the pickle relish and dill; season with salt and refrigerate. 

Step 2    Make the burgers

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned, 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until softened, 2 minutes; season with salt. Scrape the onion and garlic into a food processor. Add the rice, lentils, walnuts, flour and dried basil and pulse until the mixture just comes together and whole grains of rice are still visible; season with salt and pepper. Using lightly oiled hands, press 1/3 cup of the mixture into a 1/2-inch-thick patty; transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining mixture for a total of 8 patties.  

Step 3    

Wipe out the skillet and heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil in it. Arrange 4 burger patties in the pan and cook over moderately high heat until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip the patties and continue cooking until browned and heated through, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer the patties to a work surface. Repeat with the remaining oil and burger patties.  

Step 4    

Spread the sauce on 4 of the bun bottoms and top with 4 patties and half of the burger toppings; top with the remaining bun bottoms. Repeat the layering once more, with more sauce and the remaining patties, toppings and the bun tops; serve.

Make Ahead

The Special Sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Bright and spicy Zinfandel.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up