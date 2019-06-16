Double-Cut Rib Eye with Sweet Gorgonzola Butter

At her modern chophouse, Jar, in Los Angeles, 2002 BNC Suzanne Tracht’s menu changes with the seasons. To celebrate summer, she says, “this juicy, sweet combo of Gorgonzola and beef alongside fresh heirloom tomatoes is how I kick off the outdoor months.” A two-rib prime rib eye mini-roast makes it easy to light up the grill. Tracht offers good reason to source your steak from a trusted butcher: “You want your guests passing around the bones at the end.” Serve the grilled beef with Sweet Gorgonzola Butter and Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pickled Ramp Vinaigrette.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to very high (500°F and up). Drizzle rib eye with oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.
Place rib eye on oiled grates; grill, covered, turning often, until seared on all sides, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-high (400°F to 450°F), and continue to grill, covered, turning occasionally, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of rib eye registers 115°F, about 30 minutes for medium-rare.
Remove from heat, and let rest at least 15 minutes and up to 30 minutes. To serve, cut rib eye between bones into 2 steaks. Thinly slice each steak against the grain; sprinkle with parsley and fleur de sel. Serve with Sweet Gorgonzola Butter.
Notes
A double-cut prime rib eye, a rib eye roast that is 2 bones thick, maximizes the ratio of charred crust to juicy meat. Frenching the bone (removing the meat and cartilage at the tapered end of the bone) isn’t essential, but it looks elegant and makes the meat easier to carve. The keys to grilling a thick cut are to turn it often so it cooks evenly and to remove it from the grill at a lower internal temperature than usual (115°F for medium-rare). Letting it rest for 15 to 30 minutes allows for carryover cooking off the grill; during this time, the internal temperature will rise to perfect medium-rare (around 125°F).