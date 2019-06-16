Double-Cut Rib Eye with Sweet Gorgonzola Butter

A double-cut prime rib eye, a rib eye roast that is 2 bones thick, maximizes the ratio of charred crust to juicy meat. Frenching the bone (removing the meat and cartilage at the tapered end of the bone) isn’t essential, but it looks elegant and makes the meat easier to carve. The keys to grilling a thick cut are to turn it often so it cooks evenly and to remove it from the grill at a lower internal temperature than usual (115°F for medium-rare). Letting it rest for 15 to 30 minutes allows for carryover cooking off the grill; during this time, the internal temperature will rise to perfect medium-rare (around 125°F).