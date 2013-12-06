Double-Crusted Apple-Cranberry Pie
Yield
Serves : MAKES ONE 9-INCH PIE
Food & Wine
November 1993

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Double-Crust Pastry
  • 1 1/2 pounds tart apples
  • 1 cup fresh cranberries, rinsed and picked over
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

On a lightly floured surface, roll half of the Double-Crust Pastry into an 11-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Transfer the round to a 9-inch pie pan and fit it against the bottom and sides without stretching. Using a small sharp knife, trim the dough flush with the rim. Refrigerate the pie shell for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Using a small sharp knife, peel, quarter and core the apples. Slice them lengthwise 1/4 inch thick. In a medium bowl, toss the apples with the cranberries, sugar, flour, orange zest, cinnamon and salt; mix well. Pour the filling into the pie shell. Dot with the butter.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Lightly moisten the edge of the pie shell with cold water. Roll out the other half of the Double-Crust Pastry into a 12-inch round and drape it over the pie. Trim the overhanging dough to 1/2 inch. Tuck the excess dough under the rim of the bottom pie shell and press to seal; crimp decoratively. Using a small sharp knife, cut 3 or 4 steam vents in the top.

Step 4    

Bake the pie for 20 minutes. Cover the rim with foil to prevent overbrowning. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the apples feel tender when a cake tester is inserted into the center of the pie. Transfer to a rack to cool.

