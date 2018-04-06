Double-Crust Pie Dough 

Step 1

Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor. Pulse until blended, about 5 times. Add butter, and pulse until pea-size pieces form, about 10 times. Drizzle in 8 tablespoons ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and pulse until just moist, about 10 times. Add up to 2 additional tablespoons ice water if necessary. (Dough will be very crumbly.) Remove dough to a clean work surface, and squeeze dough together to form a ball. Divide dough in half, and shape each half into a 5-inch disk. Wrap each half in plastic wrap, and chill 1 hour.