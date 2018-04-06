Double-Crust Pie Dough 
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 pie crusts
Food & Wine
May 2018

A food processor brings this all-butter pie crust together in minutes. The dough can be made a couple days ahead and refrigerated, as can the Huckleberry and Butter Pie filling.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour (about 12 3/4 ounces), plus more for dusting 
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 cup unsalted butter (8 ounces), chilled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 10 tablespoons ice water 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor. Pulse until blended, about 5 times. Add butter, and pulse until pea-size pieces form, about 10 times. Drizzle in 8 tablespoons ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and pulse until just moist, about 10 times. Add up to 2 additional tablespoons ice water if necessary. (Dough will be very crumbly.) Remove dough to a clean work surface, and squeeze dough together to form a ball. Divide dough in half, and shape each half into a 5-inch disk. Wrap each half in plastic wrap, and chill 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Remove dough from refrigerator. Unwrap and dust lightly with flour. Roll each half into a 12-inch (1/4-inch-thick) circle. Layer between sheets of plastic wrap, and chill until ready to use.

