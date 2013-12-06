Double-Crust Pastry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ONE DOUBLE-CRUST 9-INCH PIE
The Food & Wine Test Kitchen
November 1993

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick (8 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons cold vegetable shortening or lard
  • 4 to 5 tablespoons ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the flour and salt and pulse a few times to mix. Add the butter and shortening and process until the mixture is rough textured, with particles the size of peas.

Step 2    

Add 3 tablespoons of the ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing briefly after each addition. Add another tablespoon of the water and pulse just until the dough begins to hold together. Add 1 more tablespoon of water if necessary.

Step 3    

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and gather it into a ball, handling it as little as possible. Divide the dough in half. Pat the 2 pieces into disks, wrap in wax paper and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or overnight before rolling out.

