Double-Chocolate Soufflés
© Oddur Thorisson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Mimi Thorisson
April 2015

This soufflé from blogger Mimi Thorisson is light and fluffy but deeply chocolaty, with irresistible sugary edges. Slideshow: More Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 1/2 cup sugar, plus more for dusting
  • 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate (70 percent), finely chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 6 large eggs, separated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Grease eight 10-ounce ramekins with butter and dust  with sugar, tapping out the excess; set on a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2    

In a large bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the bittersweet chocolate with the 2 tablespoons of butter and the kosher salt, stirring a few times.  In another medium saucepan, bring the milk just to a simmer over moderate heat.  Whisk in the cocoa powder, then whisk  in the melted chocolate.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks.  Gradually whisk in the chocolate mixture until smooth. In another large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites at high speed until medium peaks form, about 2 minutes. Gradually beat in the 1/2 cup of sugar and continue beating until the whites form stiff peaks, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 4    

Carefully fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture until no streaks remain. Spoon the soufflé into the prepared ramekins and bake in the center of the oven until risen, about 15 minutes. Serve right away.

Suggested Pairing

Sauternes, a sweet white dessert wine from the south of Bordeaux, can often be too delicate for chocolate, but with this light, fluffy soufflé, it’s perfect.

