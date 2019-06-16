Doenjang Cream Cheese Corn

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat bacon in a large skillet over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon drippings in skillet. Add panko and salt to skillet; cook, stirring often, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl; stir in 1/4 cup cooked bacon. Set remaining bacon and panko-bacon mixture aside.

Step 2 Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add 1 1/2 cups corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add milk, and bring to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until liquid has reduced to about 1/4 cup, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Combine Taleggio, doenjang, yondu, and corn-milk mixture in a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Set aside.