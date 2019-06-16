Doenjang Cream Cheese Corn
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Junghyun Park
July 2019

Taleggio adds a funky flavor to this rich and creamy corn dish, served at Atoboy in New York City and inspired by a fresh corn banchan (side dish). Doenjang (Korean soybean paste); smoky bacon; and yondu, a gluten-free soy sauce alternative, add layers of salty, savory depth. Purchase doenjang and yondu at Korean groceries or on Amazon.

Ingredients

  • 6 bacon slices (about 5 ounces), thinly sliced crosswise (about 3/4 cup)
  • 3/4 cup panko
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3 1/2 cups (18 ounces) fresh sweet yellow corn kernels (from 6 ears), divided
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 1 1/2 ounces Taleggio cheese, grated
  • 2 tablespoons doenjang
  • 1 teaspoon yondu or soy sauce
  • 2 ounces low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 scallion, cut into thin 2-inch strips

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat bacon in a large skillet over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon drippings in skillet. Add panko and salt to skillet; cook, stirring often, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl; stir in 1/4 cup cooked bacon. Set remaining bacon and panko-bacon mixture aside.

Step 2    

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add 1 1/2 cups corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add milk, and bring to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until liquid has reduced to about 1/4 cup, about 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Combine Taleggio, doenjang, yondu, and corn-milk mixture in a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Set aside.

Step 4    

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add remaining cooked bacon and remaining 2 cups corn kernels; cook, stirring often, until corn is tender, about 3 minutes. Add Taleggio mixture, and stir until well combined. Stir in mozzarella until melted. Season with salt to taste. Transfer to serving bowl; top with panko-bacon mixture and scallion slices, and serve immediately.

