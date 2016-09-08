DIY Honey-Baked Ham
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Anna Painter

Honey-baked hams are impressive, and who doesn’t love the leftovers? You can order a honey-baked ham, but we like to make our own DIY version. First it’s basted with apple juice, then it’s glazed with a sweet-spicy mix of brown sugar, honey, honey mustard, black pepper and cayenne. For a sweeter ham, omit the cayenne. For a more savory one, use Dijon mustard in place of the honey mustard and add a pinch more of both black pepper and cayenne. Slideshow: More Ham Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 8-pound bone-in spiral-cut smoked ham
  • 3 cups apple juice
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup honey mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Place the ham on a rack set in a large roasting pan. Pour 1 cup of the apple juice over the ham, cover with foil and roast for 1 hour, basting with 1/2 cup of apple juice every 15 minutes. Continue roasting for 1 hour longer, basting twice with the pan juices.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the honey with the brown sugar, mustard, black pepper and cayenne, if using. Remove the foil from the ham and brush it all over with the glaze. Roast the ham for about 30 minutes longer, until the glaze is caramelized and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 140°.

Step 3    

Transfer the ham to a platter and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Make Ahead

Refrigerate any leftover ham for up to 4 days.

