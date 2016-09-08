DIY Honey-Baked Ham

Honey-baked hams are impressive, and who doesn’t love the leftovers? You can order a honey-baked ham, but we like to make our own DIY version. First it’s basted with apple juice, then it’s glazed with a sweet-spicy mix of brown sugar, honey, honey mustard, black pepper and cayenne. For a sweeter ham, omit the cayenne. For a more savory one, use Dijon mustard in place of the honey mustard and add a pinch more of both black pepper and cayenne. Slideshow: More Ham Recipes