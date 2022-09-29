Spirits Martinis Dirty Pasta Water Martini Be the first to rate & review! In place of a drier, juniper-forward London Dry Gin, the Dirty Pasta Water Martini features a herbaceous gin (Vetri prefers Revivalist's Equinox Expression), which adds a subtle, floral quality to this cocktail and delivers a round gentle sweetness that plays off the salty and starchy pasta water. (If you prefer a vodka-based martini, Vetri recommends another local Pennsylvania-favorite, Boardroom Spirits, a distillery making artisanal vodka in Landsdale, PA.) By Fiorella Published on September 29, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Jump to recipe Sometimes known as "Liquid Gold," pasta water is typically saved and used to help emulsify and thicken pasta sauces. In the signature Dirty Pasta Water Martini at Marc Vetri's restaurant Fiorella in Philadelphia, the starch-infused pasta water does the same kind of magic, giving the briney martini a uniquely silky body and viscosity without any sweetness. The heavily salted pasta water also adds a hefty dose of salinity (which, of course, is always welcome), and delivers the depth and savory richness that would traditionally come from dry vermouth. In place of a drier, juniper-forward London Dry Gin, the Dirty Pasta Water Martini features a herbaceous gin (Vetri prefers Revivalist's Equinox Expression), which adds a subtle, floral quality to this cocktail and delivers a round gentle sweetness that plays off the salty and starchy pasta water. (If you prefer a vodka-based martini, Vetri recommends another local Pennsylvania-favorite, Boardroom Spirits, a distillery making artisanal vodka in Landsdale, PA.) The combination yields a balanced, salty and savory martini that is super food-friendly. Try pairing it with tomato-based meat sauces like Bolognese or pasta a la Amatriciana, the salinity of the martini helps cut through the richness of the dishes. Grab some pasta, hold onto the water, and let your pasta water play double duty in this cocktail during your next pasta night. Ingredients 4 tablespoons (2 ounces) gin or vodka (such as Revivalist Equinox Expression Gin or Boardroom Vodka) 2 ½ teaspoons reserved pasta water (room temperature) 2 ½ teaspoons light colored olive brine Mixed olives (with pits), for garnish Directions Combine gin, pasta water and olive brine in an ice filled cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until well chilled, about 30 seconds. Double strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with a skewer of olives. Rate it Print