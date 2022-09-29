Jump to recipe

Sometimes known as "Liquid Gold," pasta water is typically saved and used to help emulsify and thicken pasta sauces. In the signature Dirty Pasta Water Martini at Marc Vetri's restaurant Fiorella in Philadelphia, the starch-infused pasta water does the same kind of magic, giving the briney martini a uniquely silky body and viscosity without any sweetness. The heavily salted pasta water also adds a hefty dose of salinity (which, of course, is always welcome), and delivers the depth and savory richness that would traditionally come from dry vermouth.

In place of a drier, juniper-forward London Dry Gin, the Dirty Pasta Water Martini features a herbaceous gin (Vetri prefers Revivalist's Equinox Expression), which adds a subtle, floral quality to this cocktail and delivers a round gentle sweetness that plays off the salty and starchy pasta water. (If you prefer a vodka-based martini, Vetri recommends another local Pennsylvania-favorite, Boardroom Spirits, a distillery making artisanal vodka in Landsdale, PA.) The combination yields a balanced, salty and savory martini that is super food-friendly. Try pairing it with tomato-based meat sauces like Bolognese or pasta a la Amatriciana, the salinity of the martini helps cut through the richness of the dishes. Grab some pasta, hold onto the water, and let your pasta water play double duty in this cocktail during your next pasta night.