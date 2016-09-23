Dinner Rolls with Nigella Seeds and Flaky Sea Salt

These seed-topped rolls from Jessica Koslow of Sqirl in Los Angeles are superlight and easy to make. They’re perfect for sandwiches or for eating on their own, with butter and honey or jam. Slideshow: More Dinner Rolls Recipes
How to Make It
In a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the 1 1/2 cups of milk with the yeast and 1 tablespoon of the sugar. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Mix in the stick of melted butter, the egg, fine sea salt and the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar. At low speed, mix in 4 1/2 cups of flour until the dough comes together; add more flour by the teaspoon if the dough is sticking to the side of the bowl. Mix at medium speed until the dough is soft and forms a loose ball around the hook, about 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a buttered bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm spot until doubled in bulk, about 1 1/2 hours.
Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Scrape the dough out onto a work
surface and cut into 18 equal pieces. Shape each piece into a ball, pinching the bottoms to seal. Arrange the balls 3 inches apart on the prepared sheets. Cover the rolls loosely with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm spot until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush the rolls with milk and sprinkle with nigella seeds and flaky sea salt. Bake for about 25 minutes, until browned. Serve warm or at room temperature.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5