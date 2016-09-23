Dinner Rolls with Nigella Seeds and Flaky Sea Salt

Step 1

In a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the 1 1/2 cups of milk with the yeast and 1 tablespoon of the sugar. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Mix in the stick of melted butter, the egg, fine sea salt and the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar. At low speed, mix in 4 1/2 cups of flour until the dough comes together; add more flour by the teaspoon if the dough is sticking to the side of the bowl. Mix at medium speed until the dough is soft and forms a loose ball around the hook, about 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a buttered bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm spot until doubled in bulk, about 1 1/2 hours.