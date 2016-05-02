Dill Pickle Panzanella

Anderson created this bread salad using Wonder bread and dill pickles, which always accompany classic Nashville hot chicken. He serves it with The Catbird Seat’s spin on hot chicken (page 258) as “a tribute to the city and proof that we don’t take ourselves too seriously.” More Bread Salads Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the bread on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly toasted. Let cool completely.
In a large bowl, whisk the pickle brine with the canola oil and sugar. Add the toasted bread, pickles and onion and toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Add the arugula, basil and half of the shaved cheese and toss. Transfer the panzanella to a platter and top with the remaining cheese. Serve right away.
Serve With
Serve with Tea-Brined & Double-Fried Hot Chicken (page 258), hot dogs or sausages.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5