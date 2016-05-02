Dill Pickle Panzanella
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Erik Anderson

Anderson created this bread salad using Wonder bread and dill pickles, which always accompany classic Nashville hot chicken. He serves it with The Catbird Seat’s spin on hot chicken (page 258) as “a tribute to the city and proof that we don’t take ourselves too seriously.” More Bread Salads Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 8 to 10 slices of white sandwich bread, cut into 1/2 -inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup brine from jarred dill pickles
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 cup finely diced dill pickles
  • 1/2 small red onion, very thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2  cups lightly packed baby arugula
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed basil leaves, torn
  • 1/2 cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the bread on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly toasted. Let cool completely. 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the pickle brine with the canola oil and sugar. Add the toasted bread, pickles and onion and  toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Add the arugula, basil and half of the shaved cheese and toss. Transfer the panzanella to a platter and top with the remaining cheese. Serve right away.  

Serve With

Serve with Tea-Brined & Double-Fried Hot Chicken (page 258), hot dogs or sausages.

