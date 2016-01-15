Dill-Pecan Pesto with Pasta Spirals and Sour Cream
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
October 2014

Pesto can be made with any herb and nut combination. Here the subtle flavor of dill combines with sweet, toasted pecans. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup toasted pecans, plus more for garnish
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups fresh dill
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound rotini pasta
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons dill fronds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add 1/2 cup of the nuts, cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the dill and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, add the oil, blending to combine.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the pesto and about half the reserved cooking water. Add more water for a looser consistency.

Step 3    

Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve, sprinkled with additional pecans, the dill fronds and dollops of the sour cream.

