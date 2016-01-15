Dill-Pecan Pesto with Pasta Spirals and Sour Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add 1/2 cup of the nuts, cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the dill and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, add the oil, blending to combine.

Step 2 In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the pesto and about half the reserved cooking water. Add more water for a looser consistency.