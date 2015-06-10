The Dickens

Sean Woods created this hot rum punch to salvage a bad batch of drinks. “We hired bartenders to mix up a bunch of things for a staff party,” he recalls. “What they made was terrible, but I couldn’t just throw it away.” He mulls apple cider and three types of rum with cinnamon, then spoons a dollop of absinthe whipped cream onto each serving. Slideshow: Holiday Punch Recipes



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015