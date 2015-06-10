The Dickens

Sean Woods created this hot rum punch to salvage a bad batch of drinks. “We hired bartenders to mix up a bunch of things for a staff party,” he recalls. “What they made was terrible, but I couldn’t just throw it away.” He mulls apple cider and three types of rum with cinnamon, then spoons a dollop of absinthe whipped cream onto each serving.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, warm the apple cider, rums, Simple Syrup and cinnamon stick over moderately low heat for 20 minutes; do not let the rum punch boil.
Meanwhile, beat the heavy cream, absinthe, sugar and bitters to firm peaks.
Discard the cinnamon stick and ladle the rum punch into warmed mugs or heatproof glasses. Spoon the whipped cream on top.
