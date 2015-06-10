The Dickens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 5
Sean Woods

Sean Woods created this hot rum punch to salvage a bad batch of drinks. “We hired bartenders to mix up a bunch of things for a staff party,” he recalls. “What they made was terrible, but I couldn’t just throw it away.” He mulls apple cider and three types of rum with cinnamon, then spoons a dollop of absinthe whipped cream onto each serving. Slideshow: Holiday Punch Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 32 ounces unsweetened apple cider
  • 10 ounces spiced rum, preferably Sailor Jerry
  • 8 ounces white rum, such as Plantation 3 Stars
  • 4 ounces overproof rum, preferably Smith & Cross
  • 5 ounces Simple Syrup
  • 1/2 small cinnamon stick
  • 12 ounces heavy cream
  • 1/4 ounces absinthe
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 4 dashes of Angostura bitters

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, warm the apple cider, rums, Simple Syrup and cinnamon stick over moderately low heat for 20 minutes; do not let the rum punch boil.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, beat the heavy cream, absinthe, sugar and bitters to firm peaks.

Step 3    

Discard the cinnamon stick and ladle the rum punch into warmed mugs or heatproof glasses. Spoon the whipped cream on top.

