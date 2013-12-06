Devils on Horseback
Freemans • New York City The quirky menu at this hard-to-find yet wildly popular restaurant and bar includes this very classic British appetizer; it's a variation on Angels on Horseback, which is made with oysters instead of prunes and so-named because the cooked oyster edges resemble wings. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

  • 20 pitted prunes
  • 1 1/2 ounces blue cheese, cut into 20 small pieces (about 1/3 cup)
  • 10 slices of bacon (about 11 ounces), halved crosswise

Preheat the oven to 500°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Put the prunes in a medium bowl, cover with warm water and let plump for 15 minutes; drain and pat dry. Press a piece of blue cheese into the center of each prune. Wrap each prune with a bacon slice, making sure to cover the hole in the prune; secure each one with a toothpick. Arrange the prunes on the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, turning once, until the bacon is crisp. Drain on paper towels. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

