Devils on Horseback

Preheat the oven to 500°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Put the prunes in a medium bowl, cover with warm water and let plump for 15 minutes; drain and pat dry. Press a piece of blue cheese into the center of each prune. Wrap each prune with a bacon slice, making sure to cover the hole in the prune; secure each one with a toothpick. Arrange the prunes on the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, turning once, until the bacon is crisp. Drain on paper towels. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.