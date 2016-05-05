Devil's Chicken Breasts

In a food processor, combine the garlic, thyme, rosemary, parsley, basil, oregano, lemon zest and juice, black pepper and salt; pulse until a paste forms. With the machine on, add the oil, then add the mustard and crushed red pepper and pulse to mix. Scrape the marinade into a large bowl. Add the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Step 2

Set up a grill for indirect cooking and heat to 425°. Cover 3 bricks with foil. Remove the chicken from the marinade, scraping off the excess. Oil the grill grate. Set the chicken breasts skin side down on the grill and press them down with the bricks. Cover and cook at 425° until browned on the bottom, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the bricks and turn the chicken. Cover with the bricks, press down and cover the grill. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breasts registers 160°, about 15 minutes longer. Transfer the chicken to a board to rest for 5 minutes. Serve.