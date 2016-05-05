Devil's Chicken Breasts
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
4 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ben Ford
June 2016

The devil in chef Ben Ford's herbed chicken grilled under a brick is two tablespoons of black pepper and one of crushed red pepper. Slideshow: More Chicken Breast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons chopped thyme
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped rosemary
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped basil
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped oregano
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
  • Three 1 1/2-pound skin-on, boneless whole chicken breasts (you can have your butcher do this)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the garlic, thyme, rosemary, parsley, basil, oregano, lemon zest and juice, black pepper and salt; pulse until a paste forms. With the machine on, add the oil, then add the mustard and crushed red pepper and pulse to mix. Scrape the marinade into a large bowl. Add the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Step 2    

Set up a grill for indirect cooking and heat to 425°. Cover 3 bricks with foil. Remove  the chicken from the marinade, scraping off the excess. Oil the grill grate. Set the chicken breasts skin side down on the grill and press them down with the bricks. Cover and cook at 425° until browned on the bottom, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the bricks and turn the chicken. Cover with the bricks, press down and cover the grill. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breasts registers 160°, about 15 minutes longer. Transfer the chicken to a board to rest for 5 minutes. Serve.

Suggested Pairing

Lightly spicy red.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up