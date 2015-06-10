Chad Arnholt had an epiphany when he added gin to the usual rum in a daiquiri. “It was like, ‘Whoa! Gin and rum love each other!’” For this tiki-style drink, he suggests a fruit-forward gin like Tanqueray Malacca—“It’s very tropical, like a pineapple bomb.” His other revelation when making Devil’s Cat: “When you combine funky rum flavors with amaro and a tiny bit of spiciness, it tastes a little like jerk chicken.”
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the gin, Raspberry Syrup, lime juice, Batavia-Arrack, amaro and cayenne pepper. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled tiki mug or tall glass. Garnish with the mint sprig and raspberries.
Notes
Raspberry Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 4 ounces water with 3/4 cup superfine sugar and 1 1/2 cups raspberries. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes, smashing the raspberries. Remove from the heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Makes about 8 ounces.
