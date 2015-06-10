Chad Arnholt had an epiphany when he added gin to the usual rum in a daiquiri. “It was like, ‘Whoa! Gin and rum love each other!’” For this tiki-style drink, he suggests a fruit-forward gin like Tanqueray Malacca—“It’s very tropical, like a pineapple bomb.” His other revelation when making Devil’s Cat: “When you combine funky rum flavors with amaro and a tiny bit of spiciness, it tastes a little like jerk chicken.” Slideshow: Gin Cocktails



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015