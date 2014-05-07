Deviled Salmon

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, cover the ancho chile with hot water and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain and mince the ancho. In a small bowl, whisk the ancho with all of the remaining ingredients except the salmon.

Step 2 Add all but 1/4 cup of the marinade to a baking dish. Add the salmon fillets and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate the salmon for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.