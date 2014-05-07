Deviled Salmon
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Eli Kulp
June 2014

Four kinds of chile—whole and in hot sauces—combine to make the spicy, sweet sauce for these salmon fillets. The sauce caramelizes as it cooks, so be sure to grill the fish over a not-too-hot fire to avoid over-charring Slideshow: Grilled Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 ancho chile, stemmed and seeded
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha
  • 1 tablespoon sambal oelek or other Asian chile sauce
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 hot pickled cherry pepper, stemmed, seeded and minced, plus 1 tablespoon brine from the jar
  • Four 6-ounce skinless salmon fillets, about 1 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the ancho chile with hot water and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain and mince the ancho. In a small bowl, whisk the ancho with all of the remaining ingredients except the salmon.

Step 2    

Add all but 1/4 cup of the marinade to a baking dish. Add the salmon fillets and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate the salmon for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Grill the salmon fillets over moderate heat, turning once, until lightly charred and nearly cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the salmon to plates and serve with the reserved marinade.

Make Ahead

The marinade can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Lively, full-bodied rosé.

