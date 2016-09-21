Deviled Eggs with  Crab and Caviar
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 24
John Besh and Chris Lusk
November 2016

These upgraded deviled eggs with crabmeat and caviar are an easy make-ahead: Hard-boil your eggs the day before and even separate your whites and yolks to make your filling for easy next-day assembly. Be sure to store the prepared filling with a sheet of plastic wrap pressed on the surface to prevent it from drying out in the refrigerator. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 dozen large eggs
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon Tabasco
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 ounces crabmeat, picked over
  • Caviar, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan, cover the eggs with water by 1 inch and bring to a boil. Cover and remove the pan from the heat. Let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the eggs and transfer to the ice water bath to cool completely.

Step 2    

Peel and halve the eggs lengthwise. Transfer the yolks to a medium bowl and mash with the back of a spoon. Arrange the egg whites on a platter. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, shallot, 2 tablespoons of chives, the parsley, capers, thyme, vinegar and Tabasco to the bowl with the egg yolks and whisk until smooth. Season with salt. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and fill the egg whites (or use a small spoon). Top each deviled egg with some of the crab and garnish with caviar and chives.

Make Ahead

The cooked eggs can be refrigerated overnight.

