Deviled-Egg Crisps
Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 dozen crisps
Justin Chapple
October 2018

Missy Robbins, chef at Lilia in Brooklyn, makes a deviled-egg toast that’s topped with bottarga (salted cured fish roe). This riff from F&W’s Justin Chapple, served on crisp artisan crackers, is topped with smoky-sweet Urfa biber and shaved jalapeño.

Ingredients

  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Ground white pepper, to taste
  • 24 thin sourdough or rye crackers
  • Very thinly sliced seeded jalapeños, Urfa biber (see Note), and lime zest, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Place eggs in a medium saucepan; add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove eggs from water; plunge into ice water. Let cool completely, about 10 minutes. Remove from water, and peel eggs.

Step 2    

Place peeled eggs, mayonnaise, and mustard in a food processor; process until very smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Season with salt and white pepper. Transfer mixture to a large ziplock plastic bag. Snip the tip off one corner of bag to form a 1/4-inch opening. Pipe mixture in a zigzag design onto crackers (about 1 tablespoon per cracker). Top with jalapeño slices, Urfa biber, and lime zest. Transfer to a platter or board, and serve.

Make Ahead

Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 day. 

Notes

Urfa biber (commonly referred to as Urfa pepper) is a Turkish chile that’s distinctive for its dark burgundy color, irregularly sized flakes, and intriguing, salty-sweet-smoky-sour flavor. It’s available at laboiteny.com or amazon.com. If you cannot find Urfa biber, you can substitute Aleppo pepper or even smoked paprika.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up