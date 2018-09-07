Deviled-Egg Crisps

Missy Robbins, chef at Lilia in Brooklyn, makes a deviled-egg toast that’s topped with bottarga (salted cured fish roe). This riff from F&W’s Justin Chapple, served on crisp artisan crackers, is topped with smoky-sweet Urfa biber and shaved jalapeño.
Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Place eggs in a medium saucepan; add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove eggs from water; plunge into ice water. Let cool completely, about 10 minutes. Remove from water, and peel eggs.
Place peeled eggs, mayonnaise, and mustard in a food processor; process until very smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Season with salt and white pepper. Transfer mixture to a large ziplock plastic bag. Snip the tip off one corner of bag to form a 1/4-inch opening. Pipe mixture in a zigzag design onto crackers (about 1 tablespoon per cracker). Top with jalapeño slices, Urfa biber, and lime zest. Transfer to a platter or board, and serve.
Urfa biber (commonly referred to as Urfa pepper) is a Turkish chile that’s distinctive for its dark burgundy color, irregularly sized flakes, and intriguing, salty-sweet-smoky-sour flavor. It’s available at laboiteny.com or amazon.com. If you cannot find Urfa biber, you can substitute Aleppo pepper or even smoked paprika.
