Deviled Crab Dip 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Joe Kindred
August 2017

Make this creamy crab dip from chef Joe Kindred in a large baking dish for a crowd, or divide into 6-ounce ramekins for individual servings. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened 
  • 1/3 cup crème fraîche 
  • 1/4 cup packed tarragon leaves, chopped 
  • 1/2 cup packed parsley leaves, chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon toasted benne or sesame seeds, plus more for garnish 
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest plus 4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper 
  • 1 pound lump crabmeat,  picked over 
  • Saltine crackers and crudités, for serving 

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat all of the ingredients through the pepper on low speed until smooth. Using a spatula, gently fold in the crab. Transfer to a 1-quart baking dish and bake until heated through and the edges are bubbling, 20 minutes. Garnish with more benne seeds and serve with crackers and crudités.

Make Ahead

The unbaked crab dip can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking. 

