Desk Job
Donny Clutterbuck

"This drink is like a really bitter, dense rum and Coke -- it would be my go-to happy hour cocktail if I had a desk job!" says Donny Clutterbuck, head bartender at Cure in Rochester, New York. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

  • 3/4 ounce amber rum, preferably Ron Zacapa 23
  • 3/4 ounce overproof Jamaican rum, preferably Smith & Cross
  • 3/4 ounce Punt e Mes (spicy, orange-accented Italian sweet vermouth)
  • 3/4 ounce Cynar (bitter, artichoke-flavored aperitif)
  • Ice
  • 1 lime twist, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the rums, Punt e Mes and Cynar. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass. Pinch the lime twist over the drink and add to the glass.

