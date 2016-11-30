© David Malosh
"This drink is like a really bitter, dense rum and Coke -- it would be my go-to happy hour cocktail if I had a desk job!" says Donny Clutterbuck, head bartender at Cure in Rochester, New York. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
In a mixing glass, combine the rums, Punt e Mes and Cynar. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass. Pinch the lime twist over the drink and add to the glass.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Great drink distribution!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-07-06