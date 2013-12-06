Deshler
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Food & Wine

Zig Zag Cafe • Seattle Head bartender Murray Stenson draws a loyal crowd for little-known cocktails like the Deshler, which combines rye, the oldest American whiskey, and Dubonnet, a wine-based aperitif similar to vermouth. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill two-thirds of a pint glass or cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the ingredients and stir until completely chilled, then strain into a chilled martini glass.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up