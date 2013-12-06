Zig Zag Cafe • Seattle Head bartender Murray Stenson draws a loyal crowd for little-known cocktails like the Deshler, which combines rye, the oldest American whiskey, and Dubonnet, a wine-based aperitif similar to vermouth. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill two-thirds of a pint glass or cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the ingredients and stir until completely chilled, then strain into a chilled martini glass.
