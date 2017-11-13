Delicata Squash with Labneh and Pomegranate Seeds

This simple, healthy side dish from F&W’s Justin Chapple is perfect for Thanksgiving because it requires fewer than 5 ingredients and is served at room temperature. Justin piles tender, roasted squash on a mound of creamy lebneh (Lebanese strained yogurt) and then showers it with crunchy, tangy pomegranate seeds. Slideshow: More Delicata Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with the 1/4 cup of olive oil and the crushed red pepper. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss again. Roast for about 30 minutes, until browned in spots and just tender. Let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
In a medium bowl, mix the labneh with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Spread the labneh on a large serving platter. Mound the squash on the labneh and scatter the pomegranate seeds on top. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
Labneh (or lebneh or labna) is a slightly tangy, lightly salted yogurt cheese that’s used throughout the Middle East and South Asia. Look for it in the refrigerated section of the grocery store.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5