Delicata Squash with Labneh and Pomegranate Seeds
Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple

This simple, healthy side dish from F&W’s Justin Chapple is perfect for Thanksgiving because it requires fewer than 5 ingredients and is served at room temperature. Justin piles tender, roasted squash on a mound of creamy lebneh (Lebanese strained yogurt) and then showers it with crunchy, tangy pomegranate seeds. Slideshow: More Delicata Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds Delicata squash (3 to 4 squash)—halved lengthwise, seeded and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups labneh (see Note)
  • 1 cup pomegranate seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with the 1/4 cup of olive oil and the crushed red pepper. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss again. Roast for about 30 minutes, until browned in spots and just tender. Let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the labneh with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Spread the labneh on a large serving platter. Mound the squash on the labneh and scatter the pomegranate seeds on top. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The squash can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Notes

Labneh (or lebneh or labna) is a slightly tangy, lightly salted yogurt cheese that’s used throughout the Middle East and South Asia. Look for it in the refrigerated section of the grocery store.

