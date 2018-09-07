Delicata Squash and Sausage Crostata with Ricotta and Honey
Justin Walker
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Dana Frank and Andrea Slonecker
October 2018

In their book Wine Food, sommelier Dana Frank and recipe developer Andrea Slonecker pair funky, bright wines with flavorful, vegetable-forward dishes. They compare crostatas and galettes to pizza, making them the perfect weeknight dinner. This version layers fennel-spiced sausage, chile, delicata squash, and honey for a dinner that pairs well with a northern Italian Dolcetto.

Ingredients

DOUGH

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour (about 4 1/4 ounces), plus more for work surface
  • 3/4 cup cold unsalted butter (6 ounces), cut into pieces
  • 1/2 cup buckwheat flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup ice water

FILLING

  • 1 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces mild Italian sausage links, casings removed
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds, coarsely crushed
  • 1 (12-ounce) delicata or acorn squash, halved, seeded, and thinly sliced
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 cups whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 tablespoon buckwheat or other honey, plus more for drizzling

ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS 

  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)
  • Fresh oregano leaves
  • Crushed red pepper (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dough

Combine all-purpose flour, butter, buckwheat flour, and kosher salt in a food processor, and pulse until butter pieces are no larger than pea size, about 5 times. Add 1/3 cup ice water, and process just until dough comes together in a shaggy mass, about 6 seconds.

Step 2    

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface; gather dough, and pat into a smooth ball. Using a floured rolling pin, roll out dough to a 15-inch circle, rotating dough occasionally to make sure it isn’t sticking and dusting with additional flour as needed. Loosely roll dough circle onto rolling pin; unroll onto prepared baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until cold and firm, about 20 minutes.

Step 3    Make the filling

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add sausage and crushed fennel seeds; cook, breaking up sausage with a wooden spoon, until meat is browned, about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat; add squash, a few grinds of black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt; stir until well combined.

Step 4    

Stir together ricotta, oregano, honey, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a medium bowl.

Step 5    

Remove chilled dough from refrigerator. Spread ricotta mixture over dough, leaving a 2-inch border. Scatter squash-sausage mixture in an even layer over ricotta mixture. Fold edges of dough over filling, overlapping every 4 inches or so to create an evenly pleated crust. Brush crust lightly with some of the beaten egg, and sprinkle generously with flaky sea salt.

Step 6    

Bake in preheated oven until nicely browned and crisp, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven, and immediately drizzle generously with honey. Scatter oregano leaves over filling, and, if desired, sprinkle with red pepper. Cut crostata into wedges.

