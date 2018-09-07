Delicata Squash and Sausage Crostata with Ricotta and Honey

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough Combine all-purpose flour, butter, buckwheat flour, and kosher salt in a food processor, and pulse until butter pieces are no larger than pea size, about 5 times. Add 1/3 cup ice water, and process just until dough comes together in a shaggy mass, about 6 seconds.

Step 2 Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface; gather dough, and pat into a smooth ball. Using a floured rolling pin, roll out dough to a 15-inch circle, rotating dough occasionally to make sure it isn’t sticking and dusting with additional flour as needed. Loosely roll dough circle onto rolling pin; unroll onto prepared baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until cold and firm, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Make the filling Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add sausage and crushed fennel seeds; cook, breaking up sausage with a wooden spoon, until meat is browned, about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat; add squash, a few grinds of black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt; stir until well combined.

Step 4 Stir together ricotta, oregano, honey, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a medium bowl.

Step 5 Remove chilled dough from refrigerator. Spread ricotta mixture over dough, leaving a 2-inch border. Scatter squash-sausage mixture in an even layer over ricotta mixture. Fold edges of dough over filling, overlapping every 4 inches or so to create an evenly pleated crust. Brush crust lightly with some of the beaten egg, and sprinkle generously with flaky sea salt.