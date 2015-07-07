Deepest Purple, Reprise
Karen Fu

Based on the Deep Purple, Reprise aperitif, this mocktail tastes like a sophisticated grape soda. The Japanese herb shiso adds a hit of floral flavor. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 6 Concord grapes
  • 3 shiso leaves
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 3 ounces chilled verjus (see Note)
  • 3 ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving
  • 2 ounces chilled club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the grapes and 2 of the shiso leaves with the Simple Syrup. Add the verjus and ice cubes and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled rocks glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the remaining shiso leaf.

Notes

Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.

