Deepest Purple, Reprise

Based on the Deep Purple, Reprise aperitif, this mocktail tastes like a sophisticated grape soda. The Japanese herb shiso adds a hit of floral flavor.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the grapes and 2 of the shiso leaves with the Simple Syrup. Add the verjus and ice cubes and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled rocks glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the remaining shiso leaf.
Notes
Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.
