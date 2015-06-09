Deep Purple, Reprise

© Lucas Allen
New York City mixologist Karen Fu adores the “inky purpleness” of this aperitif, which gets its color from Lillet rouge. She also loves shiso; here she muddles the Japanese herb with grapes. “It has a beautiful leaf design and a slight fennel flavor that can be a pleasant surprise,” she says.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the grapes and 1 shiso leaf with the Simple Syrup. Add the port, Lillet, vermouth and ice cubes. Shake well and fine-strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled rocks glass. Top with the club soda and garnish with the remaining shiso leaf.
