Deep Purple, Reprise

Karen Fu

New York City mixologist Karen Fu adores the “inky purpleness” of this aperitif, which gets its color from Lillet rouge. She also loves shiso; here she muddles the Japanese herb with grapes. “It has a beautiful leaf design and a slight fennel flavor that can be a pleasant surprise,” she says.  Slideshow: Aperitif Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 6 Concord grapes
  • 2 shiso leaves
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 3/4 ounces tawny port
  • 1 1/2 ounces Lillet rouge
  • 3/4 ounce French blanc vermouth, such as Dolin
  • 3 ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving
  • 2 ounces chilled club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the grapes and 1 shiso leaf with the Simple Syrup. Add the port, Lillet, vermouth and ice cubes. Shake well and fine-strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled rocks glass. Top with the club soda and garnish with the remaining shiso leaf.

