Deep-Fried Wontons

How to Make It

Step 1 To make the sauce, combine the sugar and vinegar in a small bowl, mix well, and set aside.

Step 2 Score the base of the tomatoes. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil, add the tomatoes, and heat for 1–2 minutes. Immediately transfer to a bowl of ice water. When the tomatoes are cool enough to handle, peel away the skin. Cut into chunks and set aside.

Step 3 For the filling, combine both porks, soy sauce, cornstarch (cornflour), sugar, and sesame oil in a bowl.

Step 4 Fill a small bowl with cold water. Take a wonton wrapper and lay it flat on a cutting board. Put 1/2 tablespoon of the pork filling in the center of the wrapper. Lift the edges of the wrapper and twist to form a parcel. Dab a little water on the ends and press tightly to seal. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

Step 5 Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or deep saucepan to 350°F/180°C, or until a cube of bread browns in 30 seconds. Gently lower the wontons, in batches, and deep-fry for 1–2 minutes until golden. Use a slotted spoon to carefully remove the wontons from the hot oil and drain them on paper towels.