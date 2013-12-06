Deep-Fried Turkey with Berbere Spices

How to Make It

Step 1 In a turkey deep fryer, heat the oil with the garlic halves and rosemary to 350° following the manufacturer's instructions; discard the garlic and rosemary. Put the turkey on a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet and thoroughly dry it inside and out with paper towels.

Step 2 In a small bowl, mix all of the remaining seasonings. Gently separate the turkey skin from the breast meat and rub some of the spice mix under the skin. Rub the remaining spice mix all over the outside of the turkey.