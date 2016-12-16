Deep-Fried Tofu Balls

How to Make It

Step 1 Tofu Balls Soak the dried shrimp in a bowl of cold water for 5 minutes. Drain, then finely chop and set aside.

Step 2 Put the tofu into a large bowl and mash it with a fork. Stir in the dried shrimp, cilantro (coriander), scallion (spring onion), pickled mustard, ginger, salt, ground Sichuan pepper, tianmianjiang, and egg. Mix thoroughly and then stir in the cornstarch (cornflour). Form the tofu mixture into 1 1/4-inch/3-cm-diameter balls.

Step 3 Heat the oil in a wok or deep saucepan to 340°F/170°C, or until a cube of bread browns in 45 seconds. Add the tofu balls and deep-fry for 3 minutes, or until slightly brown in color. Use a slotted spoon to carefully remove the balls from the oil and drain on paper towels.

Step 4 Reheat the oil to 340°F/170°C and return the tofu balls to the wok. Deep-fry for another minute until the balls are golden brown. Use a slotted spoon to carefully remove the balls from the oil and drain on paper towels.