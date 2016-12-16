Deep-Fried Shrimp Balls

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the shrimp (prawns) into a colander, add the coarse salt, and use your hands to mix together. Rinse under cold running water, then drain. Put the shrimp on a clean dish towel, roll up to cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2 Remove the shrimp from the refrigerator and place on a cutting board. Using the back of a meat cleaver or a heavy knife, flatten the shrimp. Chop the shrimp repeatedly with the blunt edge of the knife until a paste is formed. (Alternatively, use a food processor.)

Step 3 Combine the paste and egg white in a large bowl. Stir with chopsticks in one direction until the paste is sticky and gluey in consistency. Add the fermented shrimp paste, salt, sugar, white pepper, and cornstarch (cornflour) and mix thoroughly. Using your hands, take handfuls of the paste and slap it against the bowl repeatedly until the texture becomes elastic and gluey. Add the pork fatback and water chestnuts.

Step 4 Wet one hand with water, pick up a handful of shrimp, squeeze it through the opening between the thumb and forefinger to form a ping-pong-size ball. Using the other hand, dip a spoon in water and scoop the shrimp ball onto a plate. Repeat with the remaining shrimp mixture. Refrigerate the shrimp balls for at least 1 hour.