Deep-Fried Freeze-Dried Polenta

Freeze-dried corn is a pet ingredient of Dufresne's. "It has the true sweetness of corn before the sugar converts to starch after the corn is picked," he says. Dufresne uses it to amp up the corn flavor in corn bread, hush puppies and the polenta here, which he fries until crisp outside and creamy within.



Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook