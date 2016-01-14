Deep-Dish Spinach-and-Feta Quiche
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch quiche
Molly Yeh
February 2016

Blogger Molly Yeh flavors this decadent deep-dish quiche with zhoug, a Yemeni sauce made with jalapeños, garlic, parsley and cilantro. Slideshow: More Quiche Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 14-ounce package refrigerated double piecrust dough
  • 5 jalapeños, stemmed and seeded
  • 8 garlic cloves—4 cloves crushed, 4 cloves minced
  • 1 cup parsley leaves
  • 1 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 10 large eggs
  • 2 3/4 cups heavy cream
  • 10 ounces thawed frozen chopped spinach, squeezed dry
  • 1 1/2 cups crumbled feta cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a lightly floured work surface, stack the 2 rounds of pie dough and roll together into a 16-inch round. Ease the round into a 9-inch springform pan, pressing into the bottom and up the side. Trim the dough, leaving 1/4 inch of overhang. Tuck the dough under itself and crimp the edge decoratively. Line the dough with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for about  15 minutes, until lightly golden. Transfer to  a rack to cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°. Remove the paper and weights.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the jalapeños and crushed garlic until  finely chopped. Add the parsley, cilantro, cumin, coriander, cayenne and olive oil, season with salt and pepper and pulse the zhoug until blended.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about  8 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl and cool to room temperature.

Step 4    

Add the eggs and heavy cream to the onion and beat until combined, then mix in the spinach, feta, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 cup of the zhoug. (Refrigerate or freeze the remaining zhoug.) Pour the filling into the quiche shell and bake for about 1 hour and 10 minutes, until the center is set. Tent the crust with foil if the edge starts to get too dark. Transfer the quiche to a rack to cool for about 30 minutes before serving with extra zhoug, if desired. 

Make Ahead

The zhoug can be refrigerated for 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months. The quiche can be refrigerated for up to 2 days; reheat before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a fruity sparkling wine like Prosecco.

