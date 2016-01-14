Deep-Dish Spinach-and-Feta Quiche

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. On a lightly floured work surface, stack the 2 rounds of pie dough and roll together into a 16-inch round. Ease the round into a 9-inch springform pan, pressing into the bottom and up the side. Trim the dough, leaving 1/4 inch of overhang. Tuck the dough under itself and crimp the edge decoratively. Line the dough with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for about 15 minutes, until lightly golden. Transfer to a rack to cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°. Remove the paper and weights.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the jalapeños and crushed garlic until finely chopped. Add the parsley, cilantro, cumin, coriander, cayenne and olive oil, season with salt and pepper and pulse the zhoug until blended.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl and cool to room temperature.