Deep-Dish Caramel Apple Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the crust In a food processor, pulse the 1 1/2 cups of flour with the granulated sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal, with some pea-size pieces of butter remaining. Sprinkle the ice water on top and pulse until evenly moistened. Turn the dough out onto a work surface, gather up the crumbs and form into a ball. Flatten into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 2 On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough 1/8 inch thick. Ease the dough into a 9-inch deep-dish glass pie plate. Trim the overhanging dough to 1/2 inch, fold it under itself and crimp decoratively. Refrigerate the crust until chilled, about 15 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the streusel topping In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oats and brown sugar. Using your fingertips, blend in the butter until clumps form. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 4 Make the filling Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large bowl, toss the apples with the flour, cinnamon and salt until evenly coated.

Step 5 In a large skillet, combine both sugars and cook over low heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar is melted and the caramel is amber in color, about 5 minutes. Add the cream, butter and lemon juice (the caramel will bubble vigorously) and cook, stirring occasionally, until smooth, about 5 minutes.