Quinoa with Scallions and Parsley
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
January 2014

This super healthy side dish is great with fish or served topped with a fried egg.    Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the scallions and garlic and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 4 minutes.

Step 3    

Scrape the scallion mixture into the quinoa and add the parsley. Season with salt and pepper, toss and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up