Quinoa with Scallions and Parsley

Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the scallions and garlic and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 4 minutes.
Step 3
Scrape the scallion mixture into the quinoa and add the parsley. Season with salt and pepper, toss and serve.
