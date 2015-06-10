Dean Street
© Lucas Allen
Serves : Makes 1
Caitlin Laman

Named after the street in Brooklyn where she first tried sherry, Dean Street is Caitlin Laman’s riff on a sherry cobbler. “Sherry is my current go-to drink and mixer,” says Laman, a bartender at Trick Dog in San Francisco.   Slideshow: Cocktail Party Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

  • 2 strawberries
  • 2 blueberries
  • 2 blackberries
  • 1 ounce aquavit (caraway-flavored spirit)
  • 1 ounce amontillado sherry
  • 3/4 ounce orgeat (almond-flavored syrup), preferably Small Hand Foods  
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Crushed ice

In a cocktail shaker, muddle 1 strawberry, 1 blueberry and 1 blackberry. Add the aquavit, sherry, orgeat and lemon juice. Fill the shaker  with crushed ice, shake briefly and pour into a chilled julep cup or rocks glass. Top with more crushed ice. Skewer the remaining berries on  a pick and garnish the drink.

