Named after the street in Brooklyn where she first tried sherry, Dean Street is Caitlin Laman’s riff on a sherry cobbler. “Sherry is my current go-to drink and mixer,” says Laman, a bartender at Trick Dog in San Francisco.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, muddle 1 strawberry, 1 blueberry and 1 blackberry. Add the aquavit, sherry, orgeat and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with crushed ice, shake briefly and pour into a chilled julep cup or rocks glass. Top with more crushed ice. Skewer the remaining berries on a pick and garnish the drink.
